St Thomas police probing discovery of body in shallow grave

The St Thomas police are working to exhume the body of a man that was found buried in a shallow grave near the Yallahs Pond.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon and an alarm raised.

The police were subsequently notified about the grave.

The discovery came as relatives were searching for a family member who has been missing for two weeks.

The police say the body is yet to be identified, adding that the matter is under investigation.

