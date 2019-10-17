Trailer overturns in to Rio Cobre, Bog Walk Gorge closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has been closed so as to remove the body of a trailer which overturned in a section of the Rio Cobre this morning.

NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw says the operations require the services of a wrecking company with specialised heavy duty equipment to attempt to lift the vehicle which ran over a side of the Flat Bridge.

The bridge is now inaccessible as a result and has forced the closure of the Bog Walk Gorge.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes at this time as it is not yet known how soon the roadway will be reopened.

The North/South Highway, the Sligoville roadway to Bog Walk and St John’s Road through Barry are options for motorists.

