UPDATE : Bog Walk Gorge reopens

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has been reopened.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the body of a trailer which overturned in a section of the Rio Cobre this morning has been removed.

The vehicle was blocking the Flat Bridge, rendering it impassable.

Heavy duty equipment had to be brought in to clear the road.

