We are on the cusp of greatness – MoBay’s mayor

Western Bureau:

Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis is calling on Jamaicans to develop the requisite maturity to put aside their political and other persuasions so they can join together to build a productive and prosperous Jamaica.

According to Davis, who was addressing the recent Seventh-day Adventist Church Leadership Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica is sitting on the cusp of greatness, but it needs all hands on deck in a concerted effort to ensure that the country and its people realise that potential.

“Jamaica as a nation is sitting on the cusp of greatness, but is in dire need of astute leaders who can assist in building the capacity of our people and mentor them into maturity,” said Davis. “Today I use this platform to call on all Jamaicans to, for a fleeting moment, forget political and other persuasions and let us make a concerted effort to build our nation.”

To emphasise his point, the mayor used the lyrics from reggae star Chronixx’s hit song, Smile Jamaica, to point out that Jamaica’s potential to develop is being undermined by anti-social and other negative activities, which is constantly putting the country’s name into disrepute.

“She have a rich history, A beautiful woman with the sweetest gifts, beautiful sunrise and an evening kiss … But she tell me seh she’s tired, tired of di exploit and di liars, She gave them reggae, beaches, flowers and ferns, All she got is abuse in return,” quoted the mayor from the popular song.

In suggesting the way forward, Davis said the time has come for a unified approach in building a Jamaica that will remain a global brand, with the capacity to once again be seen as the jewel of the Caribbean and a place to live, do business and raise families.

ongoing legal battle

Davis, who has found an ally in the Church in his ongoing legal battle with the gay-right group, Montego Bay Pride, was also full of praise for the church community, which he says continues to make intercessions on behalf of the country.

“It is worthy to note the contributions which the Church as a body continues to make in respect of building our nation and our people,” said Davis. “However, challenges such as crime and violence, political division, a lack of cohesion at the community level and, I dare say, a lack of commitment to build rather than tear down, continue to hold us back.”

“My friends, Jamaica as a country is too blessed to be stressed. Jamaica is too rich of potential to remain poor, and as former Prime Minister Bruce Golding said, ‘I dream of a Jamaica where everyone might not be rich, but no one has to be poor’. I want us all to get back to the days of caring and sharing, the days of the community raising our children.”