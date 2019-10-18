Court of Appeal overturns interim injunction granted to Mobay Pride

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

The Court of Appeal a short while ago overturned an interim injunction granted by the Supreme Court to gay-rights group Montego Bay Pride allowing the organisation to rent the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St James so as to host a forum on same-sex marriage.

This means that Montego Bay Pride’s event cannot go ahead at the centre.

In handing down the ruling, Justice Patrick Brooks, one of three Court of Appeal judges who presided over the matter, said Supreme Court judge Justice David Batts erred in his finding of facts.

Consequently, Brooks said the decision by Batts must be set aside, further stating that a mandatory injunction could not be granted under the circumstances.

The other judges on the panel were Justices Nicole Simmons and Paulette Williams.

The LGBT-rights group headed by Maurice Tomlinson, who is gay and married, was on Monday granted an interim order by Batts, but two days later Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis took the matter to the Court of Appeal.

The court heard arguments in respect of the order granted to Montego Bay Pride yesterday and made its ruling this morning.

In September, The Gleaner reported that during a meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation Davis said that he would be revoking permission for the group to use the facility, stating that the move was necessary to preserve the "sacredness" of the space.

Following that, Tomlinson said, in his affidavit, that he was then informed by a member of the Montego Bay Arts Council, which operates the cultural centre, that after discussions with the mayor, the event could no longer be held there.

The decision by the municipal corporation is now the subject of a judicial review, following an application filed by Tomlinson.

The week of events, originally scheduled from October 13 to 20, included a forum on gay marriage at the cultural centre.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.