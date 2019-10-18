Heroes weekend traffic restrictions for Camp Road

Traffic restrictions are planned for sections of Camp Road over this Heroes Day Weekend in order to complete pipe-laying works and start the installation of sewer pipes under the Camp Road MIDP project.

National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw says the restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 a.m. where the Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic up to 6 p.m. to facilitate the installation of sewer manholes.

As a result of the intersection closure, the movement of vehicles between both roadways will be restricted.

Motorists wanting to access Arnold Road from the direction of Tom Redcam Drive are therefore being asked to do so using Marescaux Road and Connelly Avenue.

While Arnold Road can be accessed via Hope Street, Anderson and James Road from the direction of South Camp Road.

Additionally, the section of Camp Road between the existing JDF Cotton Tree Gate and Arnold Road will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The road closure is to facilitate the connection of fire hydrants to the newly-installed water main.

The NWA says at the end of the weekend’s activities, the most critical aspect of the sewer works would have been completed.

The agency says this component of the project is scheduled to wrap up in mid-November.

It says the $2.2 million US-dollar roadworks is overall 65% complete.

Other current activities on the project include construction works on a boundary wall at Up Park Camp’s new Arnold Road entrance as well as the JDF’s sentry building.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning and speed limit signs along the work area as well as the instructions of flag persons or the police.

