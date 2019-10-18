JWN Academy to host Advanced Mixology Seminar, Convention

Catering to the unique needs of the bartending community, the JWN Academy will be hosting an Advanced Mixology Seminar and Convention in Kingston on October 21 and 22, respectively, followed by an iteration of the events in Montego Bay on October 24 and 25.

The seminars, which target the wider bartending and hospitality community, will aim to enlighten professionals and enthusiasts on the advanced techniques used in crafting the world’s finest cocktails.

World-renowned bartending veteran Kate Gerwin,will host the seminars alongside flair bartender Blaze Montana.

“The aim of the seminar is for mixologist giants like Katy and Blaze to impart some of their knowledge to like-minded individuals who are perhaps looking to learn a bit more about their craft,” said Leleika-Dee Barnes, channel and customer marketing manager, J. Wray & Nephew Limited.

She also noted that those who participate in the seminar will be recipients of a participation certificate, which they will receive in the morning before the convention.

“The overarching goal is to provide persons within the bartending community an opportunity to grow in their craft and, ultimately, their careers. I am confident that the seminar, and even the convention, will help them tremendously,” she added.

Only a select number of persons will be privately invited to take part in the seminar. The convention will be open to the public for cocktail and mixology enthusiasts to attend and share their knowledge with others. Barnes believes that professionals are likely to learn a thing or two themselves.

The Kingston leg of the convention, which begins at 9 a.m., will be hosted at the AC Marriott Hotel. October 25 will see the convention moved to the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, also beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in registering for the convention can do so free of cost via the JWN Academy’s website, www.thejwnacademy.com.

The JWN Academy strives to share the knowledge and passion of its brands, which include some of the most renowned in the world, such as Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums, and Campari. It has a unique focus on the most beloved spirits in the world and on imparting knowledge of them to enthusiasts and those with a burning passion to excite their palates with memorable cocktails.