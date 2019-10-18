LASCO launches 50 per cent less sugar iCool drink

In keeping with its spirit of innovation and providing Jamaicans with a diverse product offering, LASCO Manufacturing Limited, through its iCool drink brand, has introduced a new juice drink variant, iCool Reduced Sugar Juice Drink, which contains 50 per cent less sugar than the regular iCool drink.

LASCO has reduced the sugar content from 19 grams per serving in the regular iCool drink to 10 grams per serving in the new juice drink. The announcement, made during a press briefing last month at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, emphasises LASCO’s continued efforts to enhance and support healthier lifestyle choices for families, especially the youth, across our nation.

The new drink variant has the equivalent of four grams of sugar per 100ml, which is in compliance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ guidelines for beverages allowed in schools up to 2021. Consumers looking for a refreshing, healthier drink alternative can now enjoy exciting flavours like fruit punch, melon berry, grape, and guava pine. Additionally, all iCool Reduced Sugar Juice Drink products are packaged in a convenient bottle and contain 330ml of liquid.

“We have been responding to the national thrust for a reduction in the incidence of obesity in our society. To this end, LASCO has invested considerable resources on an ongoing basis in research and development aimed at developing and adapting products to offer options and variants with reduced sugar content,” explained Lascelles Chin, founder and executive chairman of LASCO Affiliated Companies.

“We have made this a key component of the overall growth strategy for LASCO Manufacturing Limited. We are committed to this strategy, which began just over two years ago,” Chin added.