PAN 2019 finalist overcomes nerves for St Elizabeth win

Entering a culinary competition was the furthest thing from Paulette Smith Wright’s mind. She enjoyed going to round robins and various events to showcase her skills. But competing against 27 other pan chicken men and women was not in her plans.

“My husband encouraged me to enter, and I was really nervous. I was reluctant at first, but after remembering how I assisted him last year when he competed, I gave it a second thought,” said Smith Wright.

Smith Wright’s husband, Rohan, won first place for the parish of St Elizabeth in PAN 2018 Regional 2. She repeated the feat this year at the Competitors’ Cook-off last month in Black River.

“It was a good feeling when they called my name. I was overjoyed, because even though I was nervous, I prayed and hoped that I would be a winner. Now I am going to Grand Finals,” Smith Wright shared.

She said competing at last month’s PAN Competitors’ Cook-off taught her a lot about food handling, preparation and presentation.

A resident of Fraser’s District, Smith Wright said, “It was the seasoning that I used on the CB chicken that made the difference. I am confident that I will do my very best at the finals,” she confided.

Smith Wright is hoping to be one of the top winners at the PAN Grand Finals, which will take place on Sunday, October 27, at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann. The top three winners will receive one year’s supply of CB chicken, one year’s supply of National bread, as well as many cash prizes from the PAN partners.

Smith Wright is looking forward to it all so she can invest in building an establishment for her own pan chicken business.