Fri | Oct 18, 2019

Something Extra

Published:Friday | October 18, 2019 | 12:07 AM
Previous Pause Next
In a well-fitted suit, Alain N’Dalla, digital forensics manager at Scotiabank, poses with Arianne Hammond of Nightly Fix
Shorn Hector
In a well-fitted suit, Alain N’Dalla, digital forensics manager at Scotiabank, poses with Arianne Hammond of Nightly Fix
Shorn Hector
Shanique Gregory, senior communications assistant of International Seabed Authority and Soroya Blake, product executive of Digicel Group were spotted mingling.
Shorn Hector
Naomi Cowan graced the evening in her red-and-black minidress alongside Alaine in her ruffled sleeve, yellow top and nude high heels.
Shorn Hector
Decked in a green bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline, Shanique Ellington, general manager of Zon Teason, was ready to mingle and make connections.
Shorn Hector
Ellisse Campbell from National Bakery Company making a presentation to the Gleaner library. It was accepted by Ahon Gray.
Shorn Hector
JN was well represented by Davel Thompson, brand specialist; Shanae Downer, engagement officer; and Kevin Morris.
Shorn Hector
A yellow affair? Check out Al Third and Alaine in the colour-coordinated ensembles.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

Connecting generations of leaders!

This year, for The Gleaner’s 185th anniversary, a corporate mingle was on the line-up of celebratory events. The exclusive soirée was beautifully decorated with chic urban furniture and a red carpet graced by both millennial and older corporate decision-makers. A delightful evening it was; moments of fun, food, laughter and drinks were shared between scores of corporate giants, dabbling in fashion and pleasant conversations. Here are the highlights.