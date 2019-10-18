Something Extra

Connecting generations of leaders!

This year, for The Gleaner’s 185th anniversary, a corporate mingle was on the line-up of celebratory events. The exclusive soirée was beautifully decorated with chic urban furniture and a red carpet graced by both millennial and older corporate decision-makers. A delightful evening it was; moments of fun, food, laughter and drinks were shared between scores of corporate giants, dabbling in fashion and pleasant conversations. Here are the highlights.