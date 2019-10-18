St Andrew Rotary to boost police station renovation

The Constant Spring Police Station on Cassava Piece Road in St Andrew is to be expanded through a renovation project being undertaken by the Rotary Club of St Andrew.

President Audley Deidrick told Rotarians and potential club members that the project involves adding 700 square feet to the existing building during the current year. He was speaking at the club’s membership outreach meeting, which was held recently at the New Kingston offices of JN Fund Managers.

“The additional space is so that the traffic department can function properly, and the project is estimated to cost approximately $5 million,” he said.

He also indicated that the Government will be improving the working conditions for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force by upgrading 14 of some 186 police facilities this year.

The Constant Spring Police Station is slated to be upgraded in the future, and it is projected that the current wooden structure will be transformed into a two-storey concrete building.

“Our objective is to start the process, and the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force will take that project on incrementally,” Diedrick explained.

The club president added that the meeting was held at the offices of JN Fund Managers to reach out to new members and also to expand potential sources of funding.

Delories Jones, senior vice-president, sales strategy, JN Fund Managers, welcomed the Rotary Club’s thrust of continued service to the community. “Your project supports the Ministry of National Security’s project to overhaul police stations, which benefits the entire country,” Jones said.