SundayServiceJa: Concert to be live-streamed

The Culture and Entertainment Ministry is reporting that this evening’s Sunday Service concert by American rapper Kanye West will be live-streamed.

Persons who want to watch can log on to www.sundayservice.com.

The Ministry notes that while it is facilitating the staging of the event in collaboration with other government entities, it is not a Ministry/Government of Jamaica production.

The producers, who own the rights, have stipulated the following:

Coverage: Restricted

* Still photography and recording of video (of 5-minute clips) is allowed for news bulletins only.

* Media houses are not permitted to broadcast or stream event.

* Producers will stream live at www.sundayservice.com.

* Kanye West will not be available for interviews.

The rapper and his Sunday Service team are expected to transform Emancipation Park in New Kingston with a praise and worship session of epic proportions.

Thousands are expected to attend.

Today’s event is the first outside of the United States and is being held in a space that was established to pay homage to the fight of the enslaved people in Jamaica to win their freedom.

West, who once called slavery a choice, has been using his Sunday Service to spread the message of love and devotion to Christ.

With his technical team already in the island from earlier this week, and West and his 170-strong entourage scheduled to arrive last night, the stage is set for the Jesus Walks singer to work his magic.

