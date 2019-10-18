SundayServiceJa: Kanye West spending over US$1 million to stage concert

American rapper Kanye West is spending over US$1 million to stage his Sunday Service concert in New Kingston this evening.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia Grange in a statement this afternoon.

“It is at no cost to the Jamaican government or the Ministry and Jamaica is benefiting,” Grange said.

“Kanye West is paying for absolutely everything and will be spending over one million US dollars for this event in Jamaica. They’ve covered their own air charter and local hotel accommodation. They’re spending a substantial amount on technical services to be provided by local suppliers; a large number of Jamaicans will be hired to treat with the production. And the facilities that we are providing that are to be paid for will be covered by Kanye West,” she added.

“Jamaica is trending at this time across the world because of Kanye West Sunday Service being held in Kingston. Jamaica is open for business. They reached out based on the recommendation of a Jamaican who works with Kanye West. The best we could do is to facilitate them in making the arrangements,” she continued.

Grange is assuring the public that steps are being taken by the Jamaica Constabulary Force to address traffic concerns.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation is making its four parking lots on St Lucia Avenue in New Kingston available to patrons free of cost.

Parking will also be available at the National Housing Trust, the Golf Academy, and at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre from where a free bus shuttle service will begin at 6 o’clock.

The concert is scheduled to being at 7:00 p.m.

It can be viewed live at www.sundayservice.com.

“I really want to reassure the public that we are doing everything humanly possible to minimise any inconvenience they may experience,” Grange said.

“I want to thank the public for their consideration and patience. Let us welcome another group of visitors to our country because we are open for business,” she added.

