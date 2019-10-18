SundayServiceJa: Police impose parking restrictions

The police will be restricting parking along Oxford Road and Knutsford Boulevard in the vicinity of Emancipation Park for Kanye West’s Sunday Service this evening.

Speaking on RJR Hotline, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake revealed that the police only became aware of the concert on Wednesday.

He conceded that this was not sufficient time to properly prepare but said cops would be seeking to reduce potential disruptions.

PARKING

Blake said the Culture Ministry will be providing shuttle service from the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre which is one of the designated parking areas.

He said paid parking will be available on St Lucia Avenue in New Kingston.

However, Blake is urging other motorists to avoid the Emancipation Park/New Kingston area if they can.

The pop-up concert is expected to begin at 7 p.m and will last for approximately two hours.

