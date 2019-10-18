UPDATE: St Thomas police exhume body found in shallow grave

Police investigators in St Thomas are seeking to determine the identity of a man whose partially decomposed body was found in a shadow grave.

The body was exhumed yesterday afternoon, this after it was discovered near the Yallahs Pond on Wednesday.

The police say the body was clad in a red T-shirt, a blue, white and black sweatpants and is about 5 feet 8 inches long.

A post mortem is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

