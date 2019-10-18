VM Foundation awards 62 with scholarships and bursaries

The Victoria Mutual Foundation awarded 62 promising students with scholarships and bursaries under its Head Start Scholarship Programme recently.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme ‘Greater Heights’ at The Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.

Of the 62 students awarded, 44 were girls and 18 boys. They were from across the island, including Westmoreland, Trelawny, Manchester, St Ann, and St Mary.

The VM Foundation also introduced an additional award this year, the STEM Scholarship, which is designed to support students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics to facilitate the global growth agenda. The STEM Scholarship, valued at $300,000 per year for the course of the recipients’ studies, was awarded to Raven Grant, who is pursuing studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Naketa West, manager of the VM Foundation, said, “The VM Foundation is committed to improving the quality of lives of those we serve. The scholarship programme seeks to provide financial support to our student savers who have demonstrated high academic achievement, and community involvement for our older scholars. We know the importance that education plays in our society and the benefits we will reap as a nation if we invest in our children.”