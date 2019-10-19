American man fined for ammo found at airport

An American man who was held at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston earlier this week with 14 rounds of ammunition has been fined $500,000.

The fine was imposed after Kyle Wieganol, a salesman from Indiana, in the United States, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court in Kingston on Thursday.

Wieganol was arrested on Tuesday after two magazines loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition were found in his luggage at the airport.

The police say the bags were found in an area for outgoing passengers.

