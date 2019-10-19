Convicted for killing a gang leader

Two men who shot and killed a leader of the notorious One Order gang have been convicted of murder.

Jarado Grant and Omar Davis were found guilty in the Home Circuit Court after the jury in their murder trial deliberated for nearly three hours on Thursday.

They were convicted for the February 2014 shooting death of David Wallace, also called ‘Ligin.’

The One Order gang is based in St Catherine and dominates several areas in the parish. At the time of his death, Wallace was the gang leader for the community of Thompson Pen, according to evidence presented during the trial.

A third man who was also charged in connection with Wallace’s death was killed before the trial started.

Davis has been charged and is awaiting trial in connection with the slaying of his former co-accused.

Prosecutors led evidence that on February 9, 2014 three men invaded premises in Thompson Pen were Wall lived and shot him several times.

Investigations led to the arrest of the three men who friends with Wallace, according to evidence in the trial.

