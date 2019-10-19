Cruise ship passenger booted in JA after posing for 'dangerous' selfie

A female passenger was removed from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Falmouth, Trelawny, this week after she “recklessly and dangerously” posed for a self on a balcony railing over the Atlantic Ocean.

Royal Caribbean announced, too, that the unnamed woman and her male companion, who reportedly assisted her with the stunt, have been banned from its vessels for life.

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas, a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion,” the company said in a statement published by several media outlets in the United States.

“Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

According to reports, the woman was spotted by another passenger, Peter Blosic, standing on the balcony railing outside her room.

The incident reportedly happened as the Allure of the Seas approached Haiti.

“While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew,” Blosic recounted during an interview with CNN.

“If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible.”

The Royal Caribbean website make it clear that “sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers” is not permitted.

