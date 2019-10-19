EOJ to begin voter ID renewal process next month

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is embarking on a national voter identification (ID) card renewal exercise starting November 4.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown said the renewal process is a national activity, which will encompass all 14 parishes across the island.

“We are encouraging all registered voters with ID cards issued 2015 and earlier to visit any EOJ constituency office or voter ID card renewal centre.

“All electors who have cards with issue dates between 2016 and 2019 will not need to visit the EOJ office for renewal. Their was cards will be reprinted and these electors will be notified when they are ready,” he noted.

Brown said that electors will be able to renew their cards at any EOJ office regardless of where they are registered to vote.

“For example, if somebody was initially registered in western Hanover and they currently live in Kingston, they can attend any of the renewal sites and get their card renewed,” he noted.

TEMPORARY CENTRES

Brown said approximately 272 temporary voter ID card renewal centres will be established in addition to the 73 EOJ constituency offices to assist with the process, which “is simple, convenient and free.” The facilities will be open Monday to Saturday.

A list of all the renewal centres, their locations and opening hours, will be made available on the EOJ website at www.ecj.com.jm.

Brown advises that all electors who visit an office to have their cards renewed will have their photographs taken. They will receive a receipt, which must be presented when collecting the new ID cards.

Persons who wish to update or make corrections to their information, such as date of birth, change of name, or spelling, may do so at any of the 73 EOJ constituency offices.

However, the established process for transferring registration remains. The EOJ will facilitate registration transfers during the renewal exercise.

Brown is advising that persons can continue to use their existing voter ID cards until the new ones are issued.