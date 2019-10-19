Gov't ready to sign contract for new St Mary fire station

St Mary is expected to have a new, state-of-the-art fire station within a year.

The facility will be constructed in Port Maria at a cost of $217 million, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) has announced.

The construction of the new building forms part of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project being implemented by JSIF.

The contract signing is scheduled to take place at Jamaica House on Tuesday.

JSIF says the work should be completed within 12 months and that the new fire station will boast facilities that can host regional conferences and training sessions.

The facility will have the capacity to accommodate 80 fire fighters and will benefit over 114,000 residents in the parish, JSIF says.

The agency is also slated to hand over two garbage compactors to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) on Tuesday.

The trucks were acquired by JSIF at a cost of $50.6 million and is being made available to the NSWMA through its Integrated Community Development Project.

The project serves communities in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland.

Both Project are being funded through a loan from the World Bank.

