No evidence of wrongdoing in Dominican Republic deaths -- US State Dept

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toxicology tests conducted by the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) following the mysterious deaths of several American citizens in the Dominican Republic have not contradicted the findings of health authorities in the tiny Caribbean island.

At least ten Americans have died in the Dominican Republic in the past year, according to figures released by the US State Department.

However, the State Department revealed today that the results of “additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities.”

It says relatives of the deceased have been informed of the results.

One of the first incidents to make international headlines was the deaths of a Maryland couple whose bodies were found in the room at the resort where they were vacationing in May.

In June the Government of the Dominican Republic insisted that the deaths were not part of any mysterious series of fatalities, but were a statistically normal phenomenon being lumped together by the American media.

