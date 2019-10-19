St Catherine man with 506 outstanding traffic tickets arrested

The crackdown by the police on motorists with scores of outstanding traffic tickets has caught up with a St Catherine man who amassed over 500.

The police say Trevor Samuel, of Brown Lane, in St Catherine, was arrested for accumulating 506 outstanding traffic tickets.

Eight warrants had been issued for his arrest.

The police say Samuel appeared before the Corporate Area Traffic Court yesterday and was fined $37,000 or 14 days in prison.

He was offered bail in the sum of $100,000 and is scheduled to return to court on November 12.

"Members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch remain relentless in their efforts to detect and prosecute every individual who breaches the Road Traffic Act," the police said in a statement.

