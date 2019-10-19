UPDATE: Labour Minister Shahine Robinson out of hospital, doing well

Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson is out of hospital and doing well, relatives have confirmed.

Robinson was admitted to hospital yesterday.

There has been no official word on why she was hospitalised.

However, Gleaner sources insisted today that “it wasn’t as serious as people thought.”

“But she’s happy for the prayers and expressions of concern,” the source said.

Robinson has been Member of Parliament for North East St Ann since 2001 when she won a by-election in the traditional People's National Party constituency.

