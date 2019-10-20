Brothers arrested after home-made gun, ammo found in St Thomas

Two brothers have been arrested following a gun-find at their home by the St Thomas police yesterday.

It is reported that about 5:30 yesterday morning, the police acting on information carried out a search of a house along Hermitage Road, Spring Garden in the parish.

The cops say a home-made pistol loaded with one round of ammunition was found in a cardboard box inside one of the rooms.

The police say the two brothers, 22 and 19 years old, who were in the house at the time were arrested and will be charged.

And the police say the brothers are being interrogated about other crimes committed in St Thomas.

This brings the total number of firearms recovered by the St Thomas police since the start of the year to eight, with 186 rounds of ammunition.

This is compared to 10 illegal firearms recovered in the parish in 2018, with 46 rounds of ammunition.

