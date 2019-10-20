Five injured, two critically, after gun attack at St Ann's Bay market

Five persons were injured, two critically, after gunmen opened fire on a group of persons at stalls close to the St Ann’s Bay market in St Ann yesterday morning.

Two teenagers are said to be among the group of injured persons.

It's understood that two of the five injured have since been released from hospital.

The police have not yet made any arrest in connection with the shooting, but are reportedly following strong leads.

“We’re following a couple of leads, trying to find out the basis for it. We’re trying to look into the possibility of some reprisal being carried out,” SSP Calvin Small, head of the St Ann police, told The Gleaner this morning.

According to the police, shortly after 3:30 yesterday morning several persons were at the stalls playing games when two men came up and started firing shots.

Five persons were later found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital.

The shooting occurred just hours before the usually busy market day in the St Ann capital, several meters from the main market building in an area approved for use by vendors.

