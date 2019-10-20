Remove the blockages to receive healing

When we know that it is God’s will to heal us, we can move in faith and ask the Lord for healing, expecting it to come. Jesus made it clear that faith in God is an important factor to receive your healing. When healing two blind men, Matthew 9:29 NIV states: “Then he touched their eyes and said, “According to your faith let it be done to you…”Our faith makes a difference. It should be grounded in God and not in our own ability. However, sometimes we have the faith and still don’t receive the healing. In those cases, we should check our lives to see if there is any sin that could be blocking our healing.

If we don’t confess our sins, they can remain lingering around in our lives and they hinder God’s blessings on us, giving the devil a legal ground to bring sickness and pain on us.

“It’s your sins that have cut you off from God. Because of your sins, he has turned away and will not listen any more.” Isaiah 59:2 (NLT). Remember sin kills everything it touches. Our sins can stand in the way of what God wants to do. In Matthew 9 there is a story about a man who was paralysed, and his friends carried him to Jesus, so he could be healed. Before Jesus healed him, Jesus forgave his sins. Only after this did Jesus proclaim healing for this man.

One major area of sin that prevents healing is UNFORGIVENESS. Unforgiveness often prevents our healing because it comes between us and God and with it, comes pride that prevents our sins from being forgiven (Matthew 6:15). We need to forgive those who hurt us, so that we can receive our healing.

HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR HEALING

1. KNOW WHAT IS RIGHTFULLY YOURS: As a child of God, you are fully entitled to your healing through the blood that Jesus shed.

Say with me: Lord, I confess that according to Matt. 8:17 Jesus took up my infirmities and bore our diseases. Lord Jesus, I renounce every wrong teaching about healing and I believe that it’s God’s will to heal me.

2. REPENT OF UNCONFESSED SINS: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” 1 John 1:9 NIV. When we repent, God graciously forgives us, and those sins can no longer hinder or block your healing.

3. FORGIVE OTHERS FROM THE HEART: Forgiveness is a choice, and when you make that choice, God can help you heal and release those hurt feelings in your heart. Make the choice today and pray something like this out loud,

“Father, I have been holding bitterness in my heart against ___________________ because he/she hurt me when ___________________. Forgive me for not forgiving them as I should have. I now release those hurt feelings to you and give up any right to revenge in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

4. LAYING ON OF HANDS: Mark 16:17-18, “And these signs shall follow them that believe ... they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” There are times you need to let someone lay hands on you. Follow the pattern of James 5:14 and ask a church elder or mature Christian for prayer. Use olive oil if necessary.

5. SPEAK A WORD IN FAITH: Jesus gave you authority to heal and be healed, therefore speak to the part of your body that needs healing, and command it to BE HEALED IN JESUS’ NAME!