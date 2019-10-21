Assault rifle recovered in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew

A rifle was seized by a joint police-military team during an operation in Olympic Way, Olympic Gardens, St Andrew.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 12:30 Sunday afternoon a team carried out a search of a premises where a RF-15 5.56 assault rifle along with a magazine was found.

According to the police, they were wrapped in a black garbage bag and buried in the ground.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.