Audley Gordon, Fay Hutchinson among 39 OD officer class recipients

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, Audley Gordon, and Fay Hutchinson, Guardian Life’s number one agent, were among the 39 people conferred with the Order of Distinction (OD) in the Rank of Officer at King's House today.

Gordon has given more than 25 years of service to the nation’s prisons - since he recommitted his life to Jesus Christ.

“I had to find something to do. I find prison ministry appealing to me because that’s an area of society that most people discard - lock dem up, throw away the key and we’re a very retributive society, so I said maybe that’s where I should invest some of my time to help to convey the love of Jesus Christ,” Gordon told The Gleaner.

He later became affiliated with the organisation Prison Fellowship which exists in 120 countries.

It was started by a man who was imprisoned during the United States' Watergate saga and found Jesus in prison.

“I’ve seen many lives changed. We are at our best when we serve and it is totally fulfilling for me whenever I go to the prison and do a session.”

Gordon would volunteer weekly but his visits have been reduced since he took up the administrative role as President of the Fellowship.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson was recognised for her invaluable contribution to an industry she entered “just per chance.”

She was sold on the insurance business by Pete Forrest in 1995 and became qualified for the 'million dollar round table' in the same year.

She has done so every year since then.

Hutchinson says she was pleased when she was able to take care of a client’s family who had lost their primary caregiver after he was shot by a relative.

“It is rewarding when you’re able to help and take care of a family in unplanned situations. I am happy, I’m honoured, I’m privileged and really appreciate it,” said a gleeful Hutchinson.

More than 100 persons received national honours and awards today.

