Four arrested after gun and ammunition seized in police-military operation

Four persons were arrested in connection with the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on King Weston Road, Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew on Sunday.

The police report that about 6:45 a.m., a joint police-military team conducted a vehicular checkpoint operation along the roadway, during which a Toyota Axio motorcar was stopped.

The police say the vehicle and its occupants were searched and a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol fitted with a magazine containing seven .40 cartridges were found in a bag.

The woman and three men were arrested and the vehicle seized.

They remain in custody as the Lawrence Tavern Police continue their investigation.

