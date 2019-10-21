Illegal guns seized in St Andrew

Police personnel assigned to the Red Hills and Papine Police Stations seized two firearms in separate incidents on Sunday.

The Papine Police report that about 1:00 p.m. a tem conducted an operation on Premix Road, Kingston 6, during which a premises was searched and a Calico MP51 9mm rifle – with a magazine containing 24 rounds of ammunition – was seized.

Minutes later, about 1:15 p.m, the Red Hills Police carried out an operation at an unfinished house in Belvedere, St Andrew where a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition were seized.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizures.

