Man shot dead, another injured in St Thomas robbery attempt

The St Thomas police are probing an early evening shooting at a bar in Prospect which left one man dead and another hospitalised.

The police believe that robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year old Jermaine Bailey, otherwise called 'Bird' of Prospect.

It is reported that about 7:30 Saturday evening, a gunman entered the bar and opened fire hitting Bailey and the other man.

The gunman then reportedly opened fire at another who turned out to be a plainclothes policeman.

A shootout then ensued.

The gunman reportedly escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.

The injured men were taken to hospital where Bailey succumbed to his injures, while the other man was admitted.

