$200,000 reward being offered for information on missing CASE lecturer

A reward of $200,000 is being offered through Crime Stop for the whereabouts of Fiju Mathews, a lecturer at the College of Agricultural Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.

Mathews, 63, who is of a Passley Gardens district address and of Kochi, Kerala in India, has been missing since October 4.

He is of a brown complexion, medium build, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The Port Antonio Police had reported that Mathews, who is the dean in the faculty of science at the college, was last seen at his home in Portland about 9:00 a.m.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Matthews, who has been employed to CASE for approximately 15 years, was very popular among students.

