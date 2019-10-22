Growth & Jobs | Kemal Brown expands the bounds of digital marketing

Google ‘Digita Global Marketing’ (DGM), select the first result and you will be transported to a world brimming with what owner and Chief Executive Officer Kemal Brown describes as “international aesthetic”. The international-level standard flows from the website and can be seen in the services that the company offers.

Founded three years ago, DGM was the result of a man with a vision and a drive to make it into reality.

“When I started DGM, it was because I started getting heavily inundated with content around digital marketing. I started looking into it, and I saw that it was the future; that digital technology was the future,” Brown explained : “I was reading a lot of blogs. I was taking online courses in the nights, and I settled on digital marketing primarily because of my analytical mind with data and also my creative mind.”

Brown said his research led him to realise that nobody was taking digital marketing seriously, so he got certified and became informed by consuming literature about the subject.

“It was like ‘just throw up something on social media and just do a thing man’. So what started happening, I literally read five articles a day on digital marketing for about a year and a half. Eventually, I became known as the expert,” he said.

DIFFICULT START

Brown explained that starting the company was not easy because getting people to realise and invest their time in your vision is a difficult task, but he is now proud of where DGM stands. With only 15 members of staff working virtually, most of the time, Brown says that quality is the focus of the work outputted by Digita.

“I believe in quality, and quality has really been our calling card, and really international-level customer service. Everyone that contacts the company gets a response within an hour during office hours,” he said. “We do not miss deadlines.We believe in international standards for an international-facing company.”

He added that DGM is heavily built around technological efficiency, which has helped them to scale up and work with a customer base that is very wide. On this basis, the vision of becoming “a globally relevant, innovative media company” is quickly becoming a reality as DGM boasts up to 42 satisfied clients locally, regionally, and internationally.

FUTURE GROWTH

“I do see the company growing its regional and international footprint, and we have a strategy for that. Right now, I am hiring my mid and senior managers to kinda help with the roll-out of the company while I just kinda chill back and be chairman or director because I have a lot of things going on,” he disclosed.

For the company to keep growing, the staff is a very important component, and Brown revealed that he chooses people based of core values:

D-Dedication

I-Integrity

G-Gratitude

I-Innovation

T-Teamwork and trust

A-Attention to detail

He also stated that a great attitude is a must.

Self-described as a serial entrepreneur, Brown plans to expand beyond the scope of digital marketing and into other areas to fully realise his vision.

vanessa.james@gleanerjm.com