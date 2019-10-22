Gun found at police checkpoint handed over to cops

A Berretta pistol containing sixteen 9 millimetre cartridges was handed over to the police by residents on Old Harbour main road, St Catherine today.

The St Catherine North Police report that about 6:20 a.m. a team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint that resulted in a pile up of traffic on the Old Harbour main road.

Someone allegedly threw a firearm from a vehicle and it was recovered by bystanders.

The police were summoned and it was handed over.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.