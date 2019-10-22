Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew, man arrested

A man was taken into custody after a Heckler and Koch nine millimetre pistol and 26 rounds of ammunition were seized on Donmair Avenue, Kingston 19 on Monday.

The Constant Spring Police report that about 10:30 a.m. a team was conducting a stop and search operation in the area when a man was accosted, searched and the firearm along with the magazines found on his person.

He was taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

