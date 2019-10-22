Man surrenders to police following hit-and-run that injured cop

A man who is believed to be an operator of an illegal taxi in Portland, has turned himself in after being on the run for four days following a hit-and-run that left a policeman injured.

His name has been withheld pending further investigation. He was accompanied by his attorney to the police shortly after 3p.m. on Friday.

Police sources confirmed that he is scheduled to be questioned and charged.

The vehicle was reportedly found hidden in the west Portland community of Maidstone.

According to police reports, on October 14, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the corporal, who is attached to the Port Antonio Traffic Department, was attempting to seize the vehicle which was being operated illegally as a taxi when the driver allegedly sped off, hitting the policeman and knocking over his motorcycle.

The corporal received minor injuries and was treated at hospital.

The incident reportedly sparked criticism from legitimate taxi operators, who condemned the action of illegal taxi operator, who they claimed is seeking to create bad blood between them and the police.