No 30-day rule for granting amusement permits

Despite claims by the St James Municipal Corporation that it takes three to four weeks for amusement permits to be approved, an employee of the local government body provided information contradicting that process.

The information comes as the municipal corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis made an appeal in the Court of Appeal on Thursday against the Supreme Court’s ruling to allow gay-rights group, Montego Bay Pride, to host a forum at the cultural centre in the second city.

The corporation and Montego Bay Mayor, Homer Davis are being represented by Queen’s Counsel Georgia Gibson-Henlin.

PERMIT APPROVAL

The employee said although an application for an amusement permit must be made at least 30 days prior to the event, the permit is approved once permission is sought from the police and the money is paid to the municipal corporation.

“Once you come here and we have you in the system saying yes you guys have paid for an event, you can go ahead and host your event,” she said.

The employee from the municipal department of the corporation told The Gleaner that after the police gives permission, documents are sent off to them to outline recommendations.

She said documents are also sent to other authorities, including the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to do the same.

The employee told The Gleaner that the municipal corporation does not have to receive the documents for the applicant to host their event.

“If it is done within the 30 days and you do get your permission, you will get the physical permit in your hand. So if we you don’t get it by the time you have your event, it doesn’t mean that you will not get to host your event.”

Process:

1. Seek permission from the police.

2. Pay fee, ranging from $4,000 to $15,000, to the municipal corporation.

3. Documents are sent to various agencies for feedback.

4. Permits issued after documents are returned to the municipal corporation.