Porus Wesley Methodist Church not yet granted heritage site status

The Porus Wesley Methodist Church in Manchester has been approved by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) to be declared a heritage site, but the declaration has not yet been made.

The Sunday Gleaner reported that the 134-year-old Porus Wesley Methodist Church in Porus, Manchester, is now a heritage site, having been declared so by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust six months ago.

However, according to Shoshana Dyer, research officer at the JNHT, the information was presented to the declaration subcommittee of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), and it was approved by the board of the JNHT.

“So, therefore, the legal department of JNHT is in the process of preparing a notice of intention, saying this site has been brought to our attention, this is the importance of it, we are planning on declaring this site and building, are there any objections?” Dyer explained.

“They have 30 days to object. If there are no objections, then the necessary documents will be prepared for the actual declaration, which is to have the whole process gazetted. It is in the process of declaration. It has not been declared as yet.”

The importance of the church lies in the fact that National Hero Norman Washington Manley was baptised there and would have subsequently attended church there as a youngster. Upon his death, a church service was held there to commemorate his life.