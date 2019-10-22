Rainwater harvesting systems to be installed at 30 more schools

Approximately 30 more schools will benefit from rainwater harvesting systems to be installed by the Rural Water Supply Limited.

The agency recently commissioned into service systems installed at Rock Hall All-Age School in St Andrew and the Enid Bennett High School in St Catherine, with another 30 set for completion by the end of the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Managing Director, Audley Thompson, says the agency’s increased budget is enabling it to install systems in more educational institutions and communities.

Thompson indicated that the agency had discussions with the Ministry of Education and obtained a list of 182 primary schools which also require an improved water supply, adding that funding is being sought for the project.

He was speaking at the recent commissioning of the $7 million rainwater harvesting system installed at Enid Bennett High School.

Meanwhile, Thompson said the agency will be installing 26 minor water supply systems, which will afford improved access to the amenity for some 65,000 residents islandwide.

He informed that these will be established in several communities including Hamwalk, Redwood, Lucky Valley, Sligoville, and Watermount.

“We intend, also, to complete 23 catchment tanks which will benefit approximately 6,000 residents. We will continue to earnestly fulfil the mandate which we have been charged with by the Government and people of Jamaica,” Thompson stated.

He indicated that the agency recently provided water solutions to the Gardon Hill Primary School in St.Catherine, where the institution is being utilised to supply the community storage tank with pipelines installed to facilitate distribution.

Additionally, rainwater harvesting systems, storage facilities, and a number of 400-gallon black tanks were also provided for residents of Giblatore in the parish, with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank.

