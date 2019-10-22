Relief for Flagaman Farmers

The Government has provided close to $50 million in relief supplies for 47 farmers in Flagaman, St Elizabeth, who suffered losses during a fire in August.

The sum includes more than $14.3 million worth of supplies, comprising 28 black water tanks, irrigation fixtures, hoses, more than 100 bags of fertiliser and a variety of seeds that included onions, sweet peppers, watermelons, and cantaloupes.

In addition, the farmers have been provided with more than 30 truckloads of guinea grass to be used for mulching.

More than 200 acres of farmland were razed by the fire, which resulted in losses estimated at $45 million.

Some of the supplies were handed over by State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisherie, Floyd Green, during a ceremony at the Pedro Plains Anglican Church Hall in St Elizabeth, on Friday, October 18.

Farmers important to food security

Green said the Government was prompted to initiate and expedite the relief effort to ensure that the farmers get back into production in short order, as they are deemed critical to safeguarding Jamaica’s food security.

He said the Government acted through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), “which has been here from day one”, adding that “we quickly identified the farmers who were affected and we analysed the need.

“When we came and saw the devastation, we decided that we had to quickly get to work, because Flagaman is too important a community to allow it to not be able to produce… [as it] has the most registered farmers of any community in Jamaica,” he said.

The state minister also lauded private-sector entities for contributing more than $2 million worth of supplies to the affected farmers.

Jamaica Broilers, through Hi-Pro, provided seeds, chemicals and fertilisers valued at $1 million, while H&L Agro supplied $1 million worth of hybrid vegetable and fruit seeds, fertilizers, and branded drums.

Green said fertiliser blender and supplier Newport Fersan (Jamaica) Limited conducted soil tests in the fire-damaged area, which concluded that “despite the fire, the organic matter in the soil is still there in sufficient quantities for planting.

“One of the things we knew for a fact was that the Government could not do it alone. We realised that we needed the private sector to come on board, and a number of companies have come in to assist,” he added.

Green said the affected farmers are expected to resume full production, which should auger well, particularly for the Christmas season.

A recipient of the farming supplies, Vernon Fearon, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the Government for moving quickly to assist them “to get back on their feet”.

“August 16 (when the fire occurred) was not an ordinary day for us in Flagaman … [so] we must applaud the Government … [and] thumbs up to the RADA staff … they did well. As a result of the assistance that has been given to us, we are now charged with the responsibility to let the effect be known, seen and felt in the marketplace,” he said.