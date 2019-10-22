Several senior police officers transferred

The Police High Command has announced the transfer of several gazetted officers.

1. Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay will move from the St Andrew Central Division to the Community Safety and Security Branch

2. Superintendent Wayne Cameron will be transferred from the Manchester Division to the St Andrew South Division.

3. Superintendent Gary Francis has been transferred to Manchester from St Andrew South.

The officers will take up their new postings on October 23.

4. Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie will take up duties at the Specialized Operations Branch from the Westmoreland Division.

5. Superintendent Robin Gordon has been sent to Westmoreland from the Kingston Central Division.

6. Superintendent Maldria Jones will assume duties at the Kingston Central Division. She has been transferred from the Crime and Security Portfolio.

The changes take effect on Monday, October 28.

