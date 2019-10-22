St James teen charged following robbery, shooting

A St James teen has been charged with house breaking, larceny, and robbery with aggravation.

The police say a court date is yet to be finalised.

The police report that in August the teen and two suspects stole a motorcycle from Lammie Lane in Salt Spring in the parish.

It was subsequently recovered by the owner on September 7.

According to the police, the teen and suspects returned to the complainant’s house and demanded the motorcycle.

When the demands were not met, they reportedly opened gunfire at the complainant.

No one was injured in the incident.

Following investigations, the teen subsequently arrested and later charged on Friday, October 18.

