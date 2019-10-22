Woman caught smuggling contraband into St Thomas lock up charged

A St Andrew woman who tried to smuggle contraband to a prisoner during a visit to the Morant Bay Lock Up on Sunday was arrested and charged by the St Thomas Police.

Donna Brown, who is of a Waltham Park Road address, is to answer the charge of introducing contraband.

It is reported that Brown brought a pair of slippers for her brother who is a prisoner at the lock up.

The item reportedly aroused suspicion during an examination.

The police say further checks revealed that the slippers were stuffed with ganja, cigarettes and tobacco.

Brown, who was arrested and charged, was later offered station bail and is to appear before the Parish Court in Morant Bay on November 13.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.