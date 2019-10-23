Brace for increased rainfall starting Thursday – Met service

Jamaicans are being urged to brace for inclement weather for the next four days starting Thursday.

The Meteorological Service is reporting that a trough is expected to move into the central Caribbean on Thursday and linger in the vicinity of Jamaica through to the weekend.

The trough is projected to produce unstable weather conditions across the island beginning on Thursday afternoon and lasting through to Sunday.

As the system lingers near Jamaica, projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, to affect sections of most parishes, especially during the afternoons.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

