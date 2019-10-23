Clarendon men charged in relation to murder, shooting

The police in Clarendon have charged two men in relation to a murder and a shooting incident in the parish.

Twenty-eight-year-old Krishna Ramatar, otherwise called ‘Dude’, a mason of Haysfield district in Race Course, Clarendon was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the shooting death of 57-year-old David Heath, a farmer of Race Course district on Thursday, September 12.

Heath’s body was found laying in blood in Mumbie district with gunshot wounds after residents reportedly heard explosions and summoned the Police.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Meanwhile, Ramatar, along with 26-year-old Ackeem Murray, otherwise called ‘Keno’, a farmer of the same address, was also charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in relation to a shooting incident involving a man in their community about midnight on Saturday, October 12.

The complainant was allegedly walking home when he was pounced upon by the accused men who opened gunfire at him.

He managed to escape unharmed.

An intense investigation was launched and Murray and Ramatar were arrested and placed on an identification parade, where they were positively identified and subsequently charged for the offences.

They are scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.

