Delays likely along Constant Spring Road, St Andrew

Motorists are being advised to brace for likely delays this afternoon along the section of Constant Spring Road, near the Ministry of Justice, as the corridor has been reduced to a single lane.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that a broken water main in the area has resulted in the road being reduced and that this is likely to contribute to traffic snarls in the area.

He is advising that persons heading from the direction of Half Way Tree towards Dunrobin Avenue or Manor Park plan their routes in order to reduce the impact of the works now taking place.

Shaw says the project team is working to have the pipeline repaired as soon as possible in order to return the area to normalcy.

Pipeline replacement works form a major part of the upgrade now underway along Constant Spring Road.

The NWA says the project is nearly 90% complete, with final paving works underway along with the completion of sections of a new transmission and distribution water lines.

