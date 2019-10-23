Gas prices down $0.13, diesel up $1.68

Gas prices will go down by $0.13 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $127.81 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $130.64.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.68 per litre to sell for $136.74.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.35 to sell for $115.59.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.05 to sell for $41.30, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $47.97 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

