Hyacinth Bennett no-show at PAAC, Jackson wants her subpoenaed

Fitz Jackson, a member of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) has recommended that chairman of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Hyacinth Bennett be subpoenaed to respond to questions from the committee.

Bennett did not show up this morning after being invited to appear before the committee.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Dr Grace McLean submitted a letter from Bennett indicating that she was unable to attend.

This response drew the ire of Jackson who said he had a difficulty with Bennett's response to the committee.

"It is an obligation to appear before the committee of parliament. To come is not a choice," he stressed.

When asked to comment on Bennett's response, McLean said she had nothing further to say regarding the chairman's remarks.

Bennett was invited to respond to questions regarding the status of contracts the CMU entered into with Othniel Lawrence and Gayle Campbell Dunwell.

