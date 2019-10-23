Minor among four shot at doctor’s office in Vineyard Town, man dead

Gunmen today stormed a doctor’s office in Vineyard Town, St Andrew and opened fire at a rival.

When the shooting ended, one man was killed and three persons — two women and a child— were found with gunshot wounds, the police have confirmed.

The identity of the slain man has not been ascertained.

The shooting appears to be an escalation of the ongoing feud between rival gangs in the Mountain View area, sources say.

According to reports, the man took his female companion to get medical treatment at the doctor’s office located beside the St Theresa Preparatory School on Deanery Road.

It's reported that a short time later gunmen invaded the office and opened fire at him before escaping.

